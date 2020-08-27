(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said that since the founding of the union, women’s role in the UAE has seen nothing but progress and excellence. "Thanks to the care, directives and attention of our wise leadership, Emirati women have flourished and attained excellence in all sectors, be it scientific, political, economic, societal and more."

In his speech on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, observed on 28th August, Al Tayer said that women contribution has been pivotal in the comprehensive and sustainable development of the nation, and the UAE’s efforts in empowering women and enhancing their active presence is a global model to be emulated.

"On Emirati Women’s Day, we thank the mother of the nation H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her key role in the growth of Emirati women and her support with strategies and plans that empower women in the UAE."

Held under the theme of "Preparing for the next fifty years: Women are the support of the nation" reaffirms that the support and empowerment of women is integral to a nation’s vision towards a more prosperous future for all its people.