ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Sunday attended the inauguration of the ninth edition of the Chartered Institute for IT BCS ICT Conference 2019 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme, 'Tolerance, Sustainability and Women Empowerment'.

Speaking at the conference, Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE has paid great attention to empowering women based on its belief in their important role in society and in promoting sustainable development in all sectors.

"As this is the 'Year of Tolerance' in the UAE, I appreciate your choice of the theme of this conference and your focus on 'Tolerance, Sustainability and Women Empowerment'. I am also appreciative of the BCS’s commitment to enhancing the ethical standards of its profession as that is one of the core values of tolerance," he added.

"We are extremely proud that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, spared no effort in encouraging and supporting the ascent of women in our society," he continued.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the country's leadership vision and efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, led Emirati women to achieve many accomplishments across all fields.

He also extended his congratulations to the students who were honoured at the conference from different universities and presented outstanding research reflecting their skills and abilities.

For his part, Adel Alkaff Al Hashmi, Conference Chair, highlighted that the theme of the conference focused on Women Empowerment, is in line with UAE’s Government strategy.

Several leading Emirati female academics and entrepreneurs shared their successful corporate careers.

Further, he was proud of the UAE's first successful space trip by Hazza Al Mansoori and the launch of pioneering Mohamed bin Zayed Artificial Intelligence University, the first of its kind in the world, addressing Artificial Intelligence and machine learning research.

Al Hashmi stated, "Winning students of ICT Research Competition - organised in partnership with Middlesex University Dubai - were rewarded for their smart applications and scientific research in order to encourage them to build a knowledge-based economy and sustainable development."

In turn, Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to UAE, expressed his pleasure on organising and attending this conference. He highlighted the importance of BCS Institute and its importance worldwide as a professional body that contributes to enhancing technical relations between UK and UAE technical institutions and raising the standard of innovation in technical education teaching to ensure knowledge diversification in the UAE.

The Chairman of the BCS ME Institute presented Sheikh Nahyan with a special Al Hosn painting in appreciation of his efforts in supporting the BCS activities, innovation and foreseeing the future of education in the field of ICT.

A number of specialists are participating in the conference to discuss the challenges of exploring the future of the IT industry, such as artificial intelligence, smart applications, e-learning and information security to create a safe digital platform for children on the internet.