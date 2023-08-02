ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced the implementation of a strategic plan approved by FIFA to advance women's football in the country, in line with the association’s future aspirations to achieve global recognition.

Amal Bushallakh, President of the UAE Women's Football Committee, affirmed UAEFA's commitment to providing the best conditions for talented players by organising training camps, hiring qualified female staff and collaborating with various clubs across the country.

The UAE, under the guidance of its leadership, has drafted innovative and strategic initiatives to empower Emirati women, offering significant support to enhance their capabilities and qualify them to participate in international women's sports organisations, as well as to showcase their skills as successful Emirati women across various sporting disciplines, she added.

Bushallakh noted that the successful training camp for the UAE’s women's football team in Thailand, where they played four friendly matches under the supervision of coach Houriya Al Tahri to improve the players' skills and enhance their readiness for the upcoming sports season.

UAEFA’s Women's Football Committee is looking forward to collaborating with the clubs of the ADNOC Pro League in forming women's sports teams, in line with the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) efforts to promote women's football continentally, she added.

The strategy to advance and promote the values of professionalism in Emirati women's football will create a better future. This will enable the UAE’s National Women’s Team to participate in international tournaments, especially since the current edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, is witnessing the participation of eight new teams, including the Philippines.

It serves as an example of what can be achieved through proper attention and investment in women's football, Bushallakh said in conclusion.

