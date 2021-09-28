Women’s Cycling Challenge to take place on October 8

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced that the second season of Women’s Cycling Challenge will take place on Friday, 8th of October, on the Al Qudra Cycle Track inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

The event is presented by DP World and held under the umbrella of DSC and Dubai Women’s Sports Committee, and in association with UAE Cycling Federation.

The Challenge offers two distances - 40km and 70km - and participants of all cycling abilities, from elite experienced riders to recreational cyclists, can take part in the challenge as individuals or teams.

"The Women’s Cycling Challenge supports a healthy and active lifestyle for women providing them with an opportunity to practise sports and physical activity that enables them to compete in an environment that conforms to the customs and traditions of the UAE," a Dubai Sports Council spokesperson said in a statement. "It is one of our strategic objectives, and the Women’s Cycling Challenge is an initiative that seeks to further those aims.

"We are pleased that DP World is a partner and supporter of this important sports event for women in the UAE, championing the opportunities and initiatives that women have to participate in sports at every level in the country."

From his side, Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration, People Department, DP World - UAE Region, said, "As a global logistics leader, we, at DP World not only enable smart trade, but work to create a better future for everyone. In alignment with this goal and our sustainability strategy that impacts people, communities, and the environment, we take pride in our association with the Women’s Cycling Challenge that is dedicated to promoting female health and wellness.

"At an organisational level, we have constantly supported women and are committed to increasing female representation in every sphere, thus promoting women’s aspirations in the UAE.

"

From her part, Ruth Dickinson, Event Director, said, "Women cycling as a recreation and as a way to keep fit is popular in Dubai and across the UAE. Around the region, it is a fast-growing sport and past time for women of all levels of fitness and riding capability.

"In Dubai we have excellent facilities and easy access to cycle tracks around the city and this has encouraged more and more women to take up cycling competitively and socially. We are encouraging women at every level of ability to join the challenge. We would like to see women come and ride to compete, or cycle just for fun and enjoy a great experience.’"

Participants will enjoy the beautiful desert landscape with a chance of spotting passing wildlife in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, which is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats.

The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve.

Spanning 10 percent of the emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is an initiative to promote Dubai’s commitment to a sustainable environment, providing a balanced ecosystem for thousands of wild animals and migratory birds, and includes environmental, cultural and sports-related activities.

The Challenge is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s commitment to promote and popularise Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, as well as places like Hatta, as unique sports destinations.

Through events like these, the Council seeks to provide members of Dubai’s diverse community an opportunity to compete in and experience the beauty of Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, and also encourage them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.