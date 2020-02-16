UrduPoint.com
Women’s Empowerment Is Part Of Emirati Culture

Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Women’s empowerment is part of Emirati culture

By Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM DUBAI, (Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020) The UAE has strengthened its regional and international leadership in women’s empowerment, and is harnessing their potential to serve this purpose, as well as drafting frameworks and mechanisms to ensure gender balance.

The UAE’s related efforts has made women’s empowerment a reality and has transformed the country into a leading model in the Arab region.

The hosting of the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2020, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is an international recognition of the UAE’s relevant achievements.

The event will feature a range of prominent speakers, and delegations from 87 countries will learn about the country’s experiences in the empowerment of women, who have overcome all obstacles to succeed in all areas and sectors, including politics, business, administration, culture and society.

The country’s related achievements are the outcome of cumulative efforts, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

While founding the country, Sheikh Zayed was aware of the key role of women, so he ordered the establishment of the General Women’s Union, GWU, in 1975, which has led to many accomplishments for women that are not limited to economic and educational areas, as they also include political success.

Women are currently present in executive, legislative and judicial authorities, and have assumed leading positions, including as ministers, members of parliament, diplomats and judges.

Their participation in economic activities and the labour market have also surged, as there are over 22,000 businesswomen in the country.

The road to all these achievements has not been easy or smooth, but the UAE’s leadership has been determined to empower and support women and reinforce their role in building the country.

Over the past decades, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has worked to empower women, and now, due to her vision, thousands of Emirati women have assumed principal roles in the community.

The country’s leadership has always believed that women’s empowerment will help ensure family stability and promote innovation and social responsibility.

Empowering women has become part of Emirati culture and a distinguished experience, which was praised by Ivanka Trump, Adviser to US President Donald Trump, during her participation in the forum, where she said, "The UAE plays a key regional role in supporting women, and we hope that other countries will carry out the necessary legislative reforms and amend laws that hinder women from participating fully in politics, society and business."

The progress achieved by women in the UAE is part of the vision of its leadership, which believes that empowering people is empowering the nation. This journey continues, and everyone is responsible for raising talented future generations, and educating them to pay back the nation.

