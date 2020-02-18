UrduPoint.com
Women’s Forum Middle East To Take Place In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society, the world’s leading platform bringing a gendered perspective to major social and economic issues, has announced that the Women’s Forum middle East is set to take place on 7th and 8th March 2020, at Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne Abu Dhabi.

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The Women’s Forum Middle East will showcase the theme' 'Embracing Power and Purpose: An Ambition for the New Decade'.

Commenting the announcement, Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said, "The UAE Government’s decision to co-host this momentous event is reflective of its abiding commitment to women’s empowerment around the world. It is also indicative of the UAE’s proven track record in supporting international events that contribute to the greater common good of humanity. One of the hallmarks of the UAE’s vision and policy is its inclusive approach, where diversity is not seen as a burden, but as a boon imbued with futuristic possibilities."

More than 600 high-level visionary leaders, thinkers, and decision makers from the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond will gather with the aim of driving the region’s growth throughout the next decade.

Featuring more than ten sessions in celebration of International Women’s Day, this pioneering event will foster women’s leadership to stimulate social advancement and economic prosperity.

Chiara Corazza, Managing Director of the Women’s Forum, stated, "We chose the UAE to convene our Women’s Forum Middle East because the country is taking a strong stand to support diversity and inclusion initiatives that could systemically influence the whole region’s economies and societies."

"By unleashing the untapped power of women’s leadership," Corazza added, "the Women’s Forum will accelerate the dynamics of the Middle East to reach its full economic and technological potential in the new decade."

As one of the most digitally connected regions in the world, the Middle East offers an ecosystem hospitable to start-ups and poised to be the epicentre of major social and economic breakthroughs.

Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE, said, "I am thrilled to see this Women’s Forum Middle East taking place in the UAE on such a symbolic date as International Women’s Day. I consider this ambitious event a result of the shared priority given by the French and Emirati governments to women’s empowerment. At the local level, I am glad to see the full commitment of the French community in the UAE alongside our Emirati partners."

