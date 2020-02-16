Women’s participation is ‘micro critical’, say panelists at GWFD 2020 session

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Women’s participation is ‘micro critical’ in the economy and their benefits to businesses though huge, remains underutilized, panelists at a Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 session titled ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in The Mena Region: New Solutions to Overcoming Barriers’, said.

In the session, panelists discussed the current challenges facing women entrepreneurs in the region and how investing in women is yielding huge returns for businesses around the world.

Participating in the discussion, Laura Lane, President, Global Public Affairs, UPS – USA, said woman employees represent a substantial part of the company.

"Our CEO recognised that it is smart to invest in women-owned businesses. It wasn’t just the smart thing to do, it was good business," said Laura Lane in the session moderated by Lubna Bouza, Editor-In-Chief, Business, Sky news Arabia. "Only one in five exporters are women owned businesses. We need to give more women opportunities to export because it promotes more trade," she added.

Lane said that many women face barriers that don’t allow them to move forward. "We want to expand opportunities for everyone, but many women have barriers to owning properties in certain areas.

They can’t access financing, apply for loans or move freely around the country and market their businesses. We are all about teaching them the tools of trade, making them understand custom processes and how to package their products. We also show them how to have the tools and marketing opportunities," she said.

She emphasised the importance of giving women a legal foundation in order to empower them. "I was able to succeed in my career because of legal frameworks that support women. When laws changed, opportunities were created. We need to champion reforming laws."

Also speaking in the session was Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation – Arab Republic of Egypt, who agreed that women’s participation brings valuable economic gains.

Heike Harmgart, Managing Director, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Jordan, said her organisation has a mandate to invest in women because it also believes it is good business. She shared her ideas on how women businesses can thrive and grow from micro to macro levels.

Meanwhile Panelist Nadia Al Saeed, CEO, Bank Al Etihad – Jordan, said her organisation has launched a programme which provides a full banking proposition for women in Jordan.