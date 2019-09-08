Work on AED158.4 million Shah Gas Field and Mezairaa Link Road begins

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company Musanada have begun construction works on a link road between the Shah Gas Field and the Mezairaa area at an estimated value of AED158.4 million.

In a statement, the ITC said that the construction of the Shah Field-Mezairaa link road project, spread over an area of 450,000 square metres, is part of its efforts to realise the vision of the UAE leadership by providing high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large, in line with the best international standards.

The project is located in a vital industrial area, which will improve the position of Abu Dhabi as an advanced economic and industrial centre and support the nation’s economy.

To overcome obstacles and quicken the pace of the work, Musanada said it collaborated with the ITC, in coordination with the department of urban planning and municipalities, ADNOC, and a number of other strategic partners.

Musanada noted that the project involves the construction of a 13.3km link road between the sulphur plant and Hamim-Mezairaa road (E90), in addition to complementing construction works, such as ducts and tunnels.

This road will be parallel to the Etihad railway, with a buffer zone, and the project will serve the sulphur plant and provide another entrance to the oil and gas field concession area, reducing the distance by 35km for inbound motorists heading from Mezairaa towards the plant.

The company added that the Shah Field-Mezairaa link road project consists of two packages. The first involves the construction of a 13.3km road linking the sulphur plant to the E90 road, the construction of a 2.4m shoulder to ensure traffic safety, the construction of a buffer fence to cater to the security requirements related to oil fields and road traffic safety, and to protect side slopes, as well as the construction of four underpasses for camels and gazelles.

The second package involves the construction of a 14.5m overpass on the E90 road, along with a one-lane ramp with two roundabouts on both sides of the overpass to ensure the smooth movement of traffic. The overpass will link the works of the first package to the E90 road in the Al Nashash area.