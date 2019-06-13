Work on Kalba, Khor Fakkan roads ends by early 2020: MoID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba witnessing the implementation of two of the most important road projects, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, MoID, is continuing its efforts to support and develop the road network on the east coast of the country

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) With the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba witnessing the implementation of two of the most important road projects, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, MoID, is continuing its efforts to support and develop the road network on the east coast of the country.

It oversees the implementation of a number of important central roads in the region in accordance with the highest quality and safety standards worldwide. The ministry has made great strides to complete the work, which confirms their opening next year, according to engineering sources.

The ministry is overseeing the implementation of the second phase of the Kalba road, with the completion rate at about 93 percent, indicating the completion of the project before the end of this year, according to sources.

The road, which costs nearly AED60 million for construction, connects the Khalifa Bin Zayed Federal Road to the Kalba Corniche and extends to the Khatam Al Melaha Border with Oman.

The road also enables the movement of traffic from Kalba to Sharjah and Dubai without passing through the streets of Fujairah, which reduces the traffic pressure on its roads and shortens the travel time between cities.

For the first time, the ministry has also used Artificial Intelligence techniques to carry out satellite work on the project.

The completion rate of the third phase of Khor Fakkan road project has reached about 73 percent, and it is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020.

With the completion of the AED150-million project, Khor Fakkan's hub network will be fully completed, with the road in all parts of the city, from the south to the east and from the north to the west.

The road projects focus on sustainability, with modified asphalt being used with polymer materials to ensure a longer life for asphalt layers, resources and time to build and maintain roads and to install LED lights that provide at least 50 percent of the power consumption.