UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Kalba, Khor Fakkan Roads Ends By Early 2020: MoID

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:45 PM

Work on Kalba, Khor Fakkan roads ends by early 2020: MoID

With the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba witnessing the implementation of two of the most important road projects, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, MoID, is continuing its efforts to support and develop the road network on the east coast of the country

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) With the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba witnessing the implementation of two of the most important road projects, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, MoID, is continuing its efforts to support and develop the road network on the east coast of the country.

It oversees the implementation of a number of important central roads in the region in accordance with the highest quality and safety standards worldwide. The ministry has made great strides to complete the work, which confirms their opening next year, according to engineering sources.

The ministry is overseeing the implementation of the second phase of the Kalba road, with the completion rate at about 93 percent, indicating the completion of the project before the end of this year, according to sources.

The road, which costs nearly AED60 million for construction, connects the Khalifa Bin Zayed Federal Road to the Kalba Corniche and extends to the Khatam Al Melaha Border with Oman.

The road also enables the movement of traffic from Kalba to Sharjah and Dubai without passing through the streets of Fujairah, which reduces the traffic pressure on its roads and shortens the travel time between cities.

For the first time, the ministry has also used Artificial Intelligence techniques to carry out satellite work on the project.

The completion rate of the third phase of Khor Fakkan road project has reached about 73 percent, and it is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020.

With the completion of the AED150-million project, Khor Fakkan's hub network will be fully completed, with the road in all parts of the city, from the south to the east and from the north to the west.

The road projects focus on sustainability, with modified asphalt being used with polymer materials to ensure a longer life for asphalt layers, resources and time to build and maintain roads and to install LED lights that provide at least 50 percent of the power consumption.

Related Topics

Dubai Oman Sharjah Road Traffic Hub Border 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

35 minutes ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

37 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

37 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

37 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

37 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.