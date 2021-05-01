Workers in UAE in heart and mind of leadership: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that despite the exceptional circumstances that the whole world is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautionary and preventive measures imposed by the pandemic, the UAE workers were and are still in the hearts and minds of "our wise leadership", and their present and future remains the concern of all UAE officials.

"This reflects the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, 'Do not worry', which reassured all spectrums of the UAE society and had the greatest impact in igniting the motivation and easing the impact of this pandemic on everyone," said Sheikh Nahyan in a statement on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day, which falls on 1st May.

Sheikh Nahyan told a ministry ceremony to mark the Day, "This celebration with the UAE’s workers on their International Day this year acquires special significance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, I congratulate every worker in the UAE, whatever his role and place. I also, extend my thanks and appreciation to workers who make commendable efforts in all economic, service and health fields and other fields for the renaissance and development of the Emirati society.

'' "The UAE appreciates the contributions of workers to the comprehensive development and renaissance, which has become a leading global example," he said, adding that the UAE was built with great expertise and the hard work of its workers. The UAE shares its history and renaissance with all its workers since the birth of our country at the hands of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made the UAE a welcoming country for talented and ambitious people to live and work with the care and support of the country's leadership.

The celebration featured various events including the virtual Tolerance cricket Championship where Sheikh Nahyan honoured the partners, supporters and labour teams participating in the event and presented them with gifts.

The celebration focused on spreading the spirit of hope in the hearts of the UAE workers and to state that the future is better for them, in the presence of Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and several partners of the ministry.