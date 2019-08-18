UrduPoint.com
Works Begin On AED183 Million Roundabout Development In Al Ain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) Al Ain City Municipality and Abu Dhabi General Services Company 'Musanada' have commenced construction works of the Asharej and Al Markhaniya roundabout development project in Al Ain city at a total cost of approximately AED183 million.

Both parties stated that development of the two roundabouts aims to facilitate traffic movement, reduce congestions particularly during peak hours, boost traffic flow, enhance traffic safety and reduce trip time.

Execution of this project forms part of the efforts made by AAM and Musanada to realise the vision of the UAE’s leadership in providing high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large in line with best international standards, besides establishing sound infrastructure to support the local economy and sustainable development efforts.

Musanada and AAM are engaged in delivering this project in collaboration with the department of transport, and the Integrated Transport Centre, the Abu Dhabi police headquarters and other stakeholders.

The project scope includes converting the existing Al Markhaniya roundabout (P169) to a traffic signal intersection and converting the Asharej (P170) into a tunnel. The work also includes developing the link road between the two intersections, landscaping, sidewalks and cycling paths.

