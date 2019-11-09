Workshop to make a short film on tolerance and human fraternity starts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th November 2019 (WAM) - The Human Fraternity Workshop, which is part of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity that kicked off on Friday under the theme "On Zayed’s Approach" has begun at the Arab Youth Centre in the capital.

The workshop will focus on explaining the principles and role of the Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb Grand Imam of Al Azhar on February 5, 2019 in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The participants will be also trained on the ways of making a short film. Every participant will then make a one-minute-film himself on any of the Document’s principles. These films will subject to assessment by experts and academics in this field, in addition to voting on the Ministry’s social media channels, in order to reach full-fledged works.

Speaking about the workshop, Afra Al Sabri, Director General at the Tolerance Minister's Office, said, "It aims to introduce young people to the Document on Human Fraternity and its importance, and to the objectives of the Ministry of Tolerance."

She added, "The participants will also learn about the most important techniques needed to make a good quality film worth publication on social media. They will work in groups to create videos, train on using available technologies such as mobile phones or digital cameras available in the production of short films, and then the process of rapid editing and adding effects, music and sounds."

The workshop has been joined by 45 young amateur and talented video makers of university graduates and students of different nationalities, where they are trained in theory and practice on making professional short film of no more than one minute, added Al Sabri.

Each participant within the week of the Festival will present a film on one of the three topics, namely dialogue, understanding, and cooperation, which are traits of a tolerant person, and as well are of the important principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, Al Sabri said.

She appreciated the cooperation between the Ministry of Tolerance, the Arab Youth Centre, New York University, Al Ain University, Abu Dhabi University and Sorbonne University-Abu Dhabi. She further hailed efforts of the international experts who supervised the workshop, expecting it will result in many wonderful works that can help promote the Document on Human Fraternity, especially among young people.

The workshop has helped discover real talents among the participants, who can contribute to activities of the Ministry during the next phase. Moreover, their works on tolerance can be displayed in their institutions with the support of the Ministry in a later stage, Al Sabri said.

The works made by the participants will be published on the Ministry’s social media channels for voting to choose the best, she added.

On the other hand, the participants praised the excellent level of experts who simply explained the Document and taught them how to draw points from it to make a short film. They also appreciated efforts of the Ministry of Tolerance in supporting the talented people in video making, affirming their determination to provide good works that can serve as effective way to promote the values of tolerance and human fraternity locally, regionally and internationally.