Workshops Of International Council On Archives Congress Kick Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Workshops of International Council on Archives Congress kick off

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the pre-launch activities of the International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 kicked off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), ahead of the event's official opening tomorrow.

Today, the workshops of the event's technical programme, which aim to provide a unique knowledge experience and explore various aspects of archival work, were launched.

This year's edition of the Congress, which is held under the slogan "Enriching Knowledge Societies," brings together experts and specialists in the field of archives, as well as thought leaders from around the world, to explore the transformative capabilities of providing information and access to it in modern societies.

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi provides a rare and valuable opportunity to engage with professional delegates and visitors from around the world.

It will also be a chance to establish direct contacts with key players in the middle East at a time of unprecedented interest in the fields of archival collection management, digital recordkeeping and public programming for education and the public.

Josée Kirps, President of the International Council on Archives (ICA), said that the ICA Abu Dhabi Congress 2023 would be a knowledge platform for envisioning the future of the international archiving sector, as well as for discussing relevant challenges and opportunities.

The UAE is a global hub for envisioning the future and investing in opportunities to achieve prosperity and development across various sectors, she added.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the launch of the ICA Abu Dhabi Congress 2023 tomorrow, Kirps said that this prominent international event boasts diverse and valuable agendas, featuring the participation of elite experts and specialists from around the world.

