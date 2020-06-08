UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Accreditation Day Highlights Important Role Of Food Safety

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

World Accreditation Day highlights important role of food safety

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The international community will mark tomorrow the World Accreditation Day, a global initiative established by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation, ILAC, and the International Accreditation Forum, Inc, IAF, under the theme ''How Accreditation Improves Food Safety.'' World Accreditation Day takes place each year on 9th June to act as a springboard for awareness-raising actions and to promote accreditation to governments, the public and private sectors, and, more generally, citizens. It also provides national organisations the opportunity to organize activities related to the theme of the day.

This year’s theme focuses on how accreditation supports food safety, bolstering the confidence of consumers, suppliers, purchasers and specifiers in the quality and safety of food.

Accreditation has an important role in food safety, by ensuring competent and impartial inspection, certification and testing services in all parts of local, national and international food chains.

A joint statement released by the IAF and ILAC introduces the importance of accreditation in food safety, noting how it ensures competent and impartial inspection, certification and testing services in every part of local, national and international food chains.

In doing so, accreditation supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in particular, the Good Health and Well-being Goal (SDG 3).

Some 33 million years of healthy lives are lost due to eating unsafe food globally each year, they said, citing the World Health Organization, WHO, estimates.

In April 2019, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, FAO, the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the World Trade Organisation, WTO, stated in a joint statement, "Foodborne diseases have a significant impact on public health, food security, productivity and poverty. Nearly 600 million people fall sick and 420 000 die prematurely each year because of foodborne diseases. "

''Accreditation aims to help support the reduction of these incidences through driving up the performance of organisations in the food supply chain,'' the IAF and ILAC concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Sudanese Pound April June 2019 All Million

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

31 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

31 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

48 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 kite-sellers, confiscate 250 kites ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.