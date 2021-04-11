World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s passion for art

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The seventh edition of World Art Dubai has concluded following a hugely successful four days of sales and participation at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The show saw 250+ artists and galleries unite from 27 countries, to display more than 2,000 pieces of art, across a range of mediums including canvas, sculptures, street and digital art, among many more. Running under the theme ‘discovering new perspectives’, World Art Dubai brought together both local and international artists and visitors for exchange of artistic knowledge, experience and passion.

World Art Dubai rolled out stringent health & safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of all its visitors and exhibitors.

The success of the four-day event underlines the Emirate’s burgeoning art scene, providing a key platform for the art community to flourish.

World Art Dubai’s range of new and returning features also proved hugely popular with visiting art enthusiasts.

A number of live performances and workshops kept visitors entertained throughout the four-day fair.

World Art Dubai, the region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair ran from 7th-10th April and is expected to make its return for a special edition in November this year.