UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Aviation Safety Summit Discusses Cross-industry Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:00 PM

World Aviation Safety Summit discusses cross-industry collaboration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The World Aviation Safety Summit which opened today in Dubai, highlighted that cross-industry collaboration remains a priority in ensuring safety for the sector, both regionally and globally.

Stakeholder consensus, more regulatory feedback and greater measurement and analysis tools were all positioned as critical areas of increased focus for the industry.

Saood Kankazar, Executive Director, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, DCAA, commented on how the DCAA remains committed to working with all the key stakeholders in the region to improve safety. He also stressed the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety in the sector and the necessity of having a just culture within the industry.

Vangelis Demosthenous, Founder, Kratis, said, "Collaboration is not an option, it is a must. We cannot have a safe system without cross-industry collaboration. An airport alone cannot claim that it can guarantee safety in aviation without working with all the different stakeholders in the sector."

Capt. Mark Burtonwood, Senior Vice President, Group Safety, Emirates, focused on the importance of below-the-wing activity and ground-handling safety approaches, as well as above the wing.

Turbulence was presented as a challenge, especially with the increasing volume of air traffic and environmental changes.

Gareth Lloyd Evans, Manager, Flight Operations Risk, Emirates, explained that the industry needs to continue to focus on improving safety approaches to dealing with turbulence, both in the region and globally.

He also spoke about the importance of having a proactive risk management system and analysing case studies and real-life examples. Evans demonstrated how the Bowtie barrier methodology is used to visualise and improve complex risks. The session displayed how new safety risk assessment methods are being introduced to deal with complex challenges in an increasingly digital world.

The World Aviation Safety Summit 2019 has returned to Dubai this year for its seventh edition. The event brings together local and international stakeholders and provides them with a platform to review and examine the implementation of cutting-edge aviation safety procedures and future-proof regulatory frameworks.

Attendees and participants include officials from regulatory authorities, airline operators, airport operators, aircraft manufacturers, pilot associations, safety organisations and air traffic control service providers.

Related Topics

World Dubai Traffic 2019 Event All From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Police seize 3.5 kg charas, 150 liter liquor in Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-corruption walk organized in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Minister visits Allied Hospital

2 minutes ago

Accountability becomes important state organ: Pres ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Shake Hands at 1st Face-to-Face M ..

2 minutes ago

US Investigates Venezuela Providing Passports to H ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.