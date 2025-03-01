Open Menu

World Bank Approves $100 Mn Project To Strengthen Higher Education In Tunisia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 02:48 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) TUNIS, 1st March, 2025 (WAM) — The World Bank’s board of Directors approved a US$100 million project yesterday aimed at improving students' employability and strengthening the quality and governance of higher education and scientific research institutions. This project is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required by the labor market while also supporting ongoing reforms to enhance university management and strengthen links with industry.

Tunisia has made significant strides in enhancing the quality and relevance of higher education, aligning it with the needs of productive sectors to boost graduate employability. Reforms have aimed to modernize curricula, expand access to in-demand fields, and strengthen connections between universities and employers. At the same time, challenges persist, particularly youth unemployment and transition duration to the job market, exacerbated by a private sector that struggles to create sufficient high-skilled job opportunities.

Structural barriers, including skills mismatches and gaps in work-based learning, further hinder employment prospects.

In this context, effectively navigating global megatrends, such as digitalization and climate change, requires sustained investment in green skills, digital competencies, and health education. These areas are critical to equipping graduates with the skills needed for future economic opportunities and ensuring competitiveness in a rapidly evolving job market.

To address these challenges, the Strengthening Tertiary Education for Employability, Innovation and Resilience (STEEIR) project focuses on two key components. The first enhances degree programs by improving quality, relevance, and access in high-demand fields, modernizing campuses, and fostering employer partnerships for enhanced employability. The second component strengthens university governance through system improvements, digital transformation, and quality assurance, ensuring a solid foundation for success.

