UrduPoint.com

World Bank Expects UAE's Non-oil Economy To Grow By 4.8% In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 03:45 PM

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) The World Bank has projected that the real GDP of the UAE will grow by 2.8 percent in 2023, as the non-oil sector is expected to achieve strong growth of 4.8 percent, driven by robust domestic demand, particularly in tourism, real estate, construction, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

In a press conference held today in Dubai to announce the new World Bank Gulf Economic Update (GEU) titled, "The Health and Economic Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in the GCC", the bank officials said that the current account balance in the UAE is expected to rise to 11.7 percent in 2023, as well. The report expected the UAE to achieve a surplus in public finances of 6.2 percent in 2023.

The economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are projected to grow to grow by 2.5 percent in 2023 and 3.2 percent in 2024. The region had a remarkable GDP growth of 7.3 percent in 2022, which was fuelled by a strong increase in oil production for most of that year.

This issue of the GEU focuses on how non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have become the leading cause of mortality and morbidity, accounting for close to 75 percent of all deaths and disability in the region. Of these deaths and disability, more than 80 percent are attributed to just four main NCD categories: cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases.

The report also highlights the substantial cost of NCDs to the economies of the GCC countries. A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Economics, a collaborative effort between experts at the World Bank and key stakeholders from across the GCC, estimated the direct medical costs of seven major NCDs to be around US$16.7 billion in 2019 alone.

The report added that many of the GCC countries have already taken impressive steps to address such risk factors, including taxing tobacco products and sugary drinks, restricting or banning the advertisement, promotion or sponsorship of tobacco.

Related Topics

World Bank UAE Dubai Oil Bank 2019 Cancer All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

31 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

2 hours ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.