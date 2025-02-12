Open Menu

World Bank Forecasts 3.4% Growth For Gulf Economies In 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The World Bank projects that the economic growth rate of Gulf countries will reach 3.4 percent in 2025, rising to 4.1 percent in 2026, compared to an expected 3.3 percent growth rate for the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as a whole.

Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, stated that while the region’s economic outlook remains positive, growth rates will vary between oil-producing and oil-importing countries.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS) in Dubai, Dione highlighted that the GCC countries maintain a strong economic position thanks to their diversification efforts. In contrast, other countries in the region continue to face challenges related to conflicts and instability.

He noted that Gulf economies benefit from substantial investments in non-oil sectors, providing them with a competitive advantage over countries struggling with geopolitical instability.

In a separate context, Dione discussed the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the World Bank and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. He stated that this partnership aims to address water security challenges in the region and beyond.

He also highlighted that the MENA region accounts for approximately 55 percent of the world’s desalinated water production. However, he emphasised the importance of exploring alternative solutions such as water reuse, improved resource management, and integrating artificial intelligence and modern technologies to track leaks and enhance smart irrigation systems for greater efficiency.

Related Topics

Africa World World Bank Water Dubai Middle East From

Recent Stories

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

14 minutes ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

20 minutes ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

32 minutes ago
 UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chi ..

UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief

32 minutes ago
 Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accel ..

Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness

32 minutes ago
e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

1 hour ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

2 hours ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East