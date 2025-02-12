World Bank Forecasts 3.4% Growth For Gulf Economies In 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The World Bank projects that the economic growth rate of Gulf countries will reach 3.4 percent in 2025, rising to 4.1 percent in 2026, compared to an expected 3.3 percent growth rate for the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as a whole.
Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, stated that while the region’s economic outlook remains positive, growth rates will vary between oil-producing and oil-importing countries.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS) in Dubai, Dione highlighted that the GCC countries maintain a strong economic position thanks to their diversification efforts. In contrast, other countries in the region continue to face challenges related to conflicts and instability.
He noted that Gulf economies benefit from substantial investments in non-oil sectors, providing them with a competitive advantage over countries struggling with geopolitical instability.
In a separate context, Dione discussed the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the World Bank and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. He stated that this partnership aims to address water security challenges in the region and beyond.
He also highlighted that the MENA region accounts for approximately 55 percent of the world’s desalinated water production. However, he emphasised the importance of exploring alternative solutions such as water reuse, improved resource management, and integrating artificial intelligence and modern technologies to track leaks and enhance smart irrigation systems for greater efficiency.
Recent Stories
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO2 minutes ago
-
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 20253 minutes ago
-
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'32 minutes ago
-
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief32 minutes ago
-
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness32 minutes ago
-
Hungarian capital investment in UAE reaches €35.8 million in 20241 hour ago
-
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 20251 hour ago
-
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Counc ..1 hour ago
-
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index2 hours ago
-
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capability building2 hours ago
-
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events2 hours ago
-
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration2 hours ago