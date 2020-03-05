UrduPoint.com
World Bank Group Announces Up To $12 Billion Immediate Support For COVID-19 Country Response

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:45 AM

World Bank Group announces up to $12 billion immediate support for COVID-19 country response

WANSHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) As coronavirus, COVID-19, reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group is making available an initial package of up to $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak. This financing is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by the COVID-19.

Through this new fast track package, the World Bank Group will help developing countries strengthen health systems, including better access to health services to safeguard people from the epidemic, strengthen disease surveillance, bolster public health interventions, and work with the private sector to reduce the impact on economies.

"We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19," said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

"This includes emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance, building on the World Bank Group's existing instruments and expertise to help countries respond to the crisis."

The World Bank support will cover a range of interventions to strengthen health services and Primary health care, bolster disease monitoring and reporting, train front line health workers, encourage community engagement to maintain public trust, and improve access to treatment for the poorest patients. The Bank will also provide policy and technical advice to ensure countries can access global expertise.

The World Bank Group is actively engaged with international institutions and country authorities to help coordinate the global response.

