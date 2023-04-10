Close
World Bank Group President Revises 2023 Global Growth Outlook Upward To 2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:00 PM

World Bank Group President revises 2023 global growth outlook upward to 2%

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) The World Bank Group President David Malpass announced that the lender has raised its 2023 global growth prediction to 2% from 1.7% in January.

Malpass told a media briefing today that the upward revision was due to an improved outlook for China's recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, with growth now pegged at 5.

1% this year compared to 4.3% in the bank's January Global Economic Prospects report. Advanced economies, including the U.S., are also doing a bit better than the World Bank anticipated in January, Malpass said.

