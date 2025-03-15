Open Menu

World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit To Explore Cutting-edge, Innovative Digital Solutions

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – Partners, clients, and private-sector leaders will gather here for the 2nd edition of the World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore, together, cutting-edge digital solutions, share insights, and foster valuable discussions about the transformative work shaping the future of digital development.

The dynamic and impactful event will take place on March 18-19, 2025at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The theme for this year's summit, ‘’Digital Pathways for All'', brings together an exciting mix of government officials, thought leaders, private-sector representatives, and partner organisations.

Participants will experience state-of-the-art digital technologies and projects from partners and leading tech companies.

