- Home
- Middle East
- World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions
World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit To Explore Cutting-edge, Innovative Digital Solutions
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – Partners, clients, and private-sector leaders will gather here for the 2nd edition of the World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore, together, cutting-edge digital solutions, share insights, and foster valuable discussions about the transformative work shaping the future of digital development.
The dynamic and impactful event will take place on March 18-19, 2025at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The theme for this year's summit, ‘’Digital Pathways for All'', brings together an exciting mix of government officials, thought leaders, private-sector representatives, and partner organisations.
Participants will experience state-of-the-art digital technologies and projects from partners and leading tech companies.
Recent Stories
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
More Stories From Middle East
-
World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions2 minutes ago
-
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General32 minutes ago
-
Egypt's Finance Ministry auctions T-bills worth EGP 95bn47 minutes ago
-
China launches new satellites47 minutes ago
-
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT1 hour ago
-
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide children healthy, safe envi ..2 hours ago
-
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of change'2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing supportive social, educatio ..3 hours ago
-
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook3 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan4 hours ago
-
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation4 hours ago