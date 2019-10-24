DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) In a statement issued on Thursday, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, said that the World Bank's selection of the UAE to host the meeting of the Technical Working Group of Regional Partners in the middle East, is a decision that further demonstrates the UAE's leadership on a global level.

"The move also underscores the UAE’s readiness and standing from an economic, financial and legislative perspective as a host for this vital meeting, which will discuss ways to further develop the investment environment in the Middle East," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the efforts of local Federal authorities in the UAE, as well as their membership in the Executive Team of Ease of Doing Business Index, have resulted in this successful outcome. "Organising the World Bank event, and highlighting the UAE's excellence in all areas, will enable the nation to maintain its standing as a leading investment destination that attracts investors from local, regional and international markets," he stated.

"All our government entities have worked towards one objective: to bolster the position of the UAE and strengthen its business framework. This is being achieved through further development and implementation of innovative plans and initiatives, formulation and implementation of thorough financial and economic policies, and constructive cooperation at local, federal and international level.

"This is to ensure the successful execution of plans in an optimal manner and to drive the reforms for ease of doing business and highlight the nation’s outstanding performance."

"Resultantly, the UAE’s ranking has risen to 11th in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, leading the Arab world for the sixth consecutive year in 2018. The UAE was in the top ten in the world in five out of ten indicators," he concluded.