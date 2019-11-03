UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Ranks UAE First In Region, Third Globally In Ease Of Issuing Building Permits

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:30 PM

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third globally in ease of issuing building permits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Committee for Developing Building Permits in the emirate of Dubai, expressed his pride in the UAE being ranked first in the Arab world and region, and third in the world, in easing the issuing of building permits, as per the World Bank's Doing business 2020 report.

He said the report, issued recently, underlines the pioneering role played by the UAE in global competitiveness, and attributed this progress in the area of building permits to the support of the leadership at the national and emirate levels.

In this regard, Al Hajri referred to the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to form a special committee for the improvement and development of building permits called the, "Committee to develop procedures for building permits in the Emirate of Dubai."

He pointed out that Dubai, representing the UAE in the area of building permits, has achieved pioneering and sustainable results in this area, surpassing more than 190 countries in the world participating in the global competitiveness race.

He added that this achievement supports the position of the UAE and the emirate in international forums.

It also supports and encourages the construction sector and real estate investment, and is considered a high-level global standard enjoyed by government departments in providing leading and innovative services to investors and customers, which enhances the investment and competitive environment of the country.

Al Hajri also praised the support of the Executive Council, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority and all the departments involved in the permit process and their internal work teams, including Dubai Municipality, RTA, DEWA, Department of Economic Development, Dubai Government Investment Corporation, Etisalat Group, Tarakhees, Dubai International Financial Exchange, Dubai Creative Clusters Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, Meras Holding, Du and TECOM Group.

As for the current and future plans, and the sustainability of the results, he added that an interactive service has been added to the smartphone app that is synonymous with the electronic Dubai Building Permits System.

The Ease of Building Permits is a global standard in which the World Bank measures the performance of countries through sub-areas that differentiate between building permits in all countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World World Bank Exchange Business UAE Dubai RTA Rashid Progress 2020 All Government Race Arab

Recent Stories

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

20 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

35 minutes ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.