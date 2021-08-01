UrduPoint.com

World Breastfeeding Week An Opportunity To Renew Commitment To Safeguard Children: Bodour Al Qasimi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:15 PM

World Breastfeeding Week an opportunity to renew commitment to safeguard children: Bodour Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honourary President of Friends of Breastfeeding Association of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, said that World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an opportunity to renew the association's commitment to creating a more supportive culture of breastfeeding to safeguard the health and wellbeing of children as well as enhancing Sharjah’s position as a child friendly city.

This statement came as part of the association's celebration of the WBW 2021, from 1st to 7th August, which will feature an array of informative programmes designed to raise awareness about breastfeeding and address the importance of maintaining the physical and emotional health of both mother and child.

"This occasion is an ideal platform for both individuals and organisations to play their part in supporting best practices that encourage breastfeeding and raise awareness of its vital role in protecting and improving community health," Sheikha Bodour added.

"Sharjah’s efforts to promote breastfeeding are in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in the development of human capital as the most valuable asset. We aspire to continue our journey under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the SCFA, to improve the physical and emotional health of mothers and children and provide the young ones with a good start for a brighter and healthier future," she continued.

The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’.

Organised in collaboration with the 'Health Mates Society' in Bahrain, the scheduled agenda of programmes includes a series of virtual educational lectures and seminars presented by a host of experts and health consultants encompassing different topics, including ‘Motherhood and Staying in Shape’. A competition will also be organised during the week on FBA’s social media platforms. In addition, educational materials about the World Breastfeeding Week and its objectives and mission will be made available.

Khawla Abdel Aziz Al Noman, Head of the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, noted that the WBW is one of the most keenly awaited annual events that the association participates in, and which serves as a platform for the launch of educational campaigns and initiatives.

Al Noman highlighted the role of awareness and guidance activities in promoting breastfeeding and educating mothers about its benefits. She pointed out that apart from meeting the nutritional needs of a newborn baby, breast milk also boosts immunity and offers protection against infections in children.

Related Topics

World Social Media Immunity Sharjah Wife Young Bahrain August Family From Breast Feed Best

Recent Stories

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

32 minutes ago
 Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.