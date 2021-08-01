World Breastfeeding Week an opportunity to renew commitment to safeguard children: Bodour Al Qasimi

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honourary President of Friends of Breastfeeding Association of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, said that World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an opportunity to renew the association's commitment to creating a more supportive culture of breastfeeding to safeguard the health and wellbeing of children as well as enhancing Sharjah’s position as a child friendly city.

This statement came as part of the association's celebration of the WBW 2021, from 1st to 7th August, which will feature an array of informative programmes designed to raise awareness about breastfeeding and address the importance of maintaining the physical and emotional health of both mother and child.

"This occasion is an ideal platform for both individuals and organisations to play their part in supporting best practices that encourage breastfeeding and raise awareness of its vital role in protecting and improving community health," Sheikha Bodour added.

"Sharjah’s efforts to promote breastfeeding are in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in the development of human capital as the most valuable asset. We aspire to continue our journey under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the SCFA, to improve the physical and emotional health of mothers and children and provide the young ones with a good start for a brighter and healthier future," she continued.

The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’.

Organised in collaboration with the 'Health Mates Society' in Bahrain, the scheduled agenda of programmes includes a series of virtual educational lectures and seminars presented by a host of experts and health consultants encompassing different topics, including ‘Motherhood and Staying in Shape’. A competition will also be organised during the week on FBA’s social media platforms. In addition, educational materials about the World Breastfeeding Week and its objectives and mission will be made available.

Khawla Abdel Aziz Al Noman, Head of the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, noted that the WBW is one of the most keenly awaited annual events that the association participates in, and which serves as a platform for the launch of educational campaigns and initiatives.

Al Noman highlighted the role of awareness and guidance activities in promoting breastfeeding and educating mothers about its benefits. She pointed out that apart from meeting the nutritional needs of a newborn baby, breast milk also boosts immunity and offers protection against infections in children.