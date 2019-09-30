UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Celebrates International Translation Day

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

World celebrates International Translation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The world is today celebrating International Translation Day, in recognition of the efforts of linguists to build bridges of understanding between nations and reinforce peace and development.

This year’s celebration coincides with the UAE’s efforts to lead the world’s largest scientific translation movement in the Arab region, to promote Arab culture and spread international cultures in the Arab region.

The 'Translation Challenge' launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in September 2017 is a key initiative that aims to create advanced educational content in science and mathematics.

A year after its launch, the challenge has translated 5,000 educational videos covering various scientific topics, such as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics and general sciences, into Arabic, totalling some 11,207,000 words and 50,000 minutes, at a rate of 500 videos per month.

The challenge attracted over 51,000 volunteers from around the world.

The 'Kalima Project for Translation', launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in 2007 has helped to revive translation in the Arab region and achieve the cultural mobility witnessed by Abu Dhabi.

Since 2013, the UAE has hosted the annual Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference, which aims to promote the key role of translation in bridging gaps between cultures, civilisations and communities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Kalima Rashid Lead September 2017 From Arab

Recent Stories

18 companies receive CSR label: Dubai Chamber

34 seconds ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches moved from M ..

7 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives new European Union Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution distributes dividends to shareh ..

16 minutes ago

US$225,000 prize money at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Gran ..

16 minutes ago

India bent upon to pushing the region towards disa ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.