World celebrates International Translation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The world is today celebrating International Translation Day, in recognition of the efforts of linguists to build bridges of understanding between nations and reinforce peace and development.

This year’s celebration coincides with the UAE’s efforts to lead the world’s largest scientific translation movement in the Arab region, to promote Arab culture and spread international cultures in the Arab region.

The 'Translation Challenge' launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in September 2017 is a key initiative that aims to create advanced educational content in science and mathematics.

A year after its launch, the challenge has translated 5,000 educational videos covering various scientific topics, such as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics and general sciences, into Arabic, totalling some 11,207,000 words and 50,000 minutes, at a rate of 500 videos per month.

The challenge attracted over 51,000 volunteers from around the world.

The 'Kalima Project for Translation', launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in 2007 has helped to revive translation in the Arab region and achieve the cultural mobility witnessed by Abu Dhabi.

Since 2013, the UAE has hosted the annual Abu Dhabi International Translation Conference, which aims to promote the key role of translation in bridging gaps between cultures, civilisations and communities.