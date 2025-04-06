World cereal utilisation in 2024/25 stands at 2 868 million tonnes: FAO

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) ROME, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) released a new Cereal Supply and Demand Brief, with revised estimates for 2024 and fresh insights on cropping and crop prospects in 2025.

The estimate for global cereal production in 2024 stood at 2 849 million tonnes, representing a 0.3% year-on-year drop but higher than previous estimates due to larger-than-previously-anticipated wheat outturns in Australia and Kazakhstan. FAO’s world rice production forecast for 2024/25 is little changed at 543.3 million tonnes, implying a 1.6% yearly increase due mostly to expanded plantings.

FAO’s forecast for global wheat production in 2025 remains unchanged from last month at 795 million tonnes, on par with the revised estimate for 2024. Wheat output in the European Union is expected to expand by 12%, following weather-induced declines in 2024, and is also likely to increase in Argentina, Egypt and India, while to decline in Australia, the United States of America and swathes of Near East Asia.

Maize harvests in the southern hemisphere are set to vary, with increases expected in Brazil and South Africa but a decline in Argentina.

The new FAO forecast for world cereal utilisation in 2024/25 stands at 2 868 million tonnes, representing a 0.9% increase from the 2023/24 level, led primarily by a new record-high level of rice utilization.

World cereal stocks are predicted to decline by 1.5% to 873.3 million tonnes by the close of seasons in 2025, driven mainly by an anticipated significant contraction in coarse grain stocks. By contrast, global wheat and rice inventories are expected to increase. The updated forecasts place the world cereal stocks-to-use ratio in 2024/25 at 30.1%, slightly down from the previous year but still indicating an overall comfortable level, FAO said.

FAO has further lowered its forecast for world cereal trade in 2024/25 by 5.3 million tonnes to 478.9 million tonnes, marking a 6.7% contraction from 2023/24 and the lowest level since 2019/20. Lower expected purchases by China are a Primary driver of the lower trade forecasts for coarse grains and wheat.

