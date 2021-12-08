World Conference on Creative Economy being held in Dubai for first time: Noura Al Kaabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the World Conference on Creative Economy is being held in Dubai for the first time in the region, in partnership with the Indonesian creative sector, and noted that the first edition was held in Indonesia.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the conference’s second day held at Expo 2020 Dubai, she explained that the conference involves more than 100 speakers. These include intellectuals, talents, and policy-makers from various nationalities who are gathering to shape the future of the world’s creative economy.

She added the conference coincides with the launch of the National Cultural Industries Strategy by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to establish a roadmap for the future of the creative economy, in collaboration with Federal and local authorities, as well as international entities.

Al Kaabi stressed that several initiatives were implemented to protect talents and assist this vital sector. She stressed that the strategy aims to support the national economy and boost this strategic sector’s contribution to the GDP to 5 percent over the next decade.

She then pointed out that the strategy was launched under the framework of the vision of the UAE and its leadership for the upcoming 50 years, which aims to make the UAE among the top 10 global economies.

The strategy comprises 40 initiatives covering three main pillars, which are talents, professionals and the business environment, and the business environment’s enablers.

The first pillar contains 16 initiatives, the second pillar has 10, and the third has 14.