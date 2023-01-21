World Congress of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies recommends that member states implement early detection of hearing for newborns

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) The conference of the World Federation of Ear, Nose and Throat Associations, which concluded its activities on Friday at the Dubai World Trade Centre for Conventions and Exhibitions, recommended to all member states the necessity of early detection of hearing disabilities for newborns and its inclusion in the newborn screening programme.

The participants in the conference stressed the importance of this examination, as it helps to treat hearing diseases early and reduces the incidence of deafness among children through cochlear implants, pointing out that the delay in discovering any defect in the level of hearing in the newborn causes a multiplication of the infection and a decrease in the level of hearing, which leads to a decrease in the level of hearing.

It reflects negatively on the child’s communication and language skills, and in the long term, hearing loss can also affect physical and emotional health and academic achievement, which may make him feel isolated, confused, and sometimes exhausted when in a noisy environment.

Participants demanded the need to adopt the programmes pursued by the UAE, as it is considered one of the leading countries, by requiring government and private hospitals to conduct an examination immediately after birth, as it helps treat hearing diseases early and reduces cases of deafness among children through cochlear implants, pointing out that Delay in discovering any defect in the level of hearing in the newborn causes the multiplication of the infection and the decrease in the level of hearing.

Participants praised the initiative of the Ministry of Health and Prevention "Help Me Hear" to help disabled children restore their hearing through free cochlear implants, calling on countries that are able to implement similar programmes to integrate children with their healthy peers.

The participants unanimously elected Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as President of the Federation of Ear, Nose and Throat Associations for a period of four years.

The participants expressed their great thanks and gratitude to the UAE for the hospitality they received during their attendance at the conference activities.

They also expressed their admiration for the progress and development of the UAE and the historical places that reflect the nobility and originality of the country.

The exhibition accompanying the conference witnessed the visit of more than 7,000 delegations over the past four days to see the latest innovations and audio devices, in addition to the latest endoscopic devices used in the treatment of sinus problems, apnea and snoring, in addition to the latest medical robots that are used in the treatment of tumors of the mouth and throat and others.