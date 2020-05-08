UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Council Of Churches Supports Call To Pray For Humanity On May 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

World Council of Churches supports call to pray for humanity on May 14

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) The World Council of Churches (WCC) acting General Secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Ioan Sauca has invited all member churches to observe a global prayer day on 14 May.

The joint initiative with the members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, of which the WCC is part, is calling for "prayer and supplication" to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of our people are experiencing fear and uncertainty, as well as trauma, separation, isolation, and even death in their families or in their church communities," said Sauca.

"As we continue to navigate this global health crisis, world unity through prayer reflects our willingness to care for one another," continued Sauca.

