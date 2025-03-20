World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the launch of the ‘World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit’ 2025 under the theme "Together Towards Building Global Resilience".

The event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on April 8-9, featuring the largest international participation in the summit’s history. The announcement was made during a press conference organized by NCEMA at Erth Hotel, attended by senior leadership, experts, academics, representatives from governmental, relief, and private entities, as well as members of the media.

The summit aims to enhance international cooperation in crisis management, provide innovative solutions to address growing global challenges, and foster discussions and workshops that bring together thought leaders and decision-makers from around the world.

The press conference also announced two key co-located exhibitions namely: the ‘Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition’, which will showcase the latest technological innovations in emergency management, and the ‘Generation Readiness Exhibition’ dedicated to raising community awareness about disaster preparedness as part of national efforts to enhance readiness and effective response to any future challenges.

During the press conference, Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, Official Spokesperson and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025, emphasised the UAE’s pioneering role in building a comprehensive global response system based on innovation, future foresight, and international partnerships.

Al Qubaisi said: “This significant global summit reflects the UAE’s continuous efforts, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support international initiatives aimed at enhancing preparedness and effective crisis response. The summit continues the UAE’s leading role in building global partnerships and developing an integrated risk management system founded on innovation and advanced technology”.

She added: “Global resilience has become an urgent necessity given the increasing challenges the world faces; from climate change and natural disasters to health and security crises. The summit aims to unify efforts, promote knowledge exchange, and ensure a more efficient and rapid response to both current and future crises”.

“This edition of the summit will focus on global resilience-building, leveraging modern technology, enhancing strategic planning, and developing proactive strategies to tackle crises. We will also discuss global best practices in risk prediction, rapid response, and effective recovery to ensure community protection and strengthen resilience against future challenges”.

The summit’s main sessions will cover critical topics, including strategic emergency planning, the role of advanced technology in risk prediction, and the importance of international collaboration to ensure a coordinated and rapid response. The event will also feature workshops, panel discussions, and the signing of cooperation agreements between government and private sector entities to facilitate knowledge exchange and develop integrated global crisis management policies.

Salman Ali Al Salman, Official Spokesperson for the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025, noted the importance of the ‘Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition’ and the ‘Generation Readiness Exhibition’, both of which will be held alongside the summit.

He highlighted their role in advancing innovation, raising public awareness, and contributing to the summit’s overall objectives.

Al Salman said: “The Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition is being held at a time when we are witnessing unprecedented technological transformations and rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various critical sectors. This strengthens the exhibition’s significance as a unique platform showcasing the latest technological innovations in emergency response, featuring AI-powered solutions, smart systems, and digital tools that enhance risk prediction and enable swift, informed decision-making”.

“The exhibition aims to highlight the role of modern technology in improving crisis response, including the use of drones for disaster monitoring, AI-driven early warning systems that analyze big data for risk prediction, and smart command and control centers that enable real-time, data-driven decision-making”. He added.

A First-of-Its-Kind Educational Awareness Exhibition for Children

Al Salman added that NCEMA is continuously working to raise awareness among various segments of society on the best global practices in crisis and disaster management. The aim is to foster a sense of responsibility and solidarity within the community while enhancing its ability to face future challenges and crises.

“The Generation Readiness Exhibition aims to instill a culture of emergency preparedness among children and youth through interactive programs that combine education and entertainment. The exhibition will feature a range of engaging activities, such as workshops designed for students on emergency response strategies and family preparedness plans. It will also introduce them to the latest smart tools and applications that assist in crisis situations. Additionally, children will have the opportunity to participate in emergency simulation scenarios to enhance their readiness and response capabilities in real-life situations,” he concluded.

The summit is set to attract a diverse range of participants, including ministers, government officials, crisis and emergency management experts, representatives from international organizations, academia, and the private sector.

A number of leading government and private entities from the UAE are participating in the summit. The list includes strategic partners: the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cyber Security Council, Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Management Center, and Dubai Police General Headquarters. Official sponsors are: Trends Research & Advisory, Etisalat & More, and Presight AI; knowledge partner: United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR); advisory partners: Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF); academic partners: Rabdan academy, Khalifa University, and the Advanced Technology Research Council; media partners: Emirates news Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media Network; international media partner: Sky News Arabia; digital partner: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); platinum sponsors: Future internet, Hader Security & Communications Systems (HSCS), and Atlas Emergency & Crisis Systems.

These partnerships and sponsorships reflect the commitment of these organizations to fostering innovation and collaboration in emergency and crisis management.

NCEMA has invited relevant stakeholders, experts, and the public to register and participate in the summit and its co-located exhibitions through the official summit website: (www.wcems.ae).

