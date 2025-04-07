World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi is set to host the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 (WCEMS) on 8th-9th April at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor.

Organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Summit will be held under the theme “Together Towards Building Global Resilience”, with broad international participation from an elite group of leaders, experts, and decision-makers at this prominent global event.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, said, “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our nation has become a proactive global partner in shaping cross-border crisis response strategies. The UAE stands today as an international model of readiness and response, a catalyst for positive global change, and a strategic contributor to shaping the future of humanitarian and security action globally and regionally. At NCEMA, we are committed to reinforcing this role by investing in advanced infrastructure, embracing technological innovation, and forging strategic partnerships with leading international institutions to bring transformative change to emergency and disaster response systems.”

Al Neyadi added that this year’s Summit will witness the largest international participation to date, establishing itself as a premier global platform uniting ministers, government officials, policymakers, crisis management experts, representatives from international organisations, academia, and the private sector.

He stated that a number of cooperation agreements will be signed to foster knowledge exchange and develop integrated global crisis management policies.

The Summit will be officially opened with a keynote address by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. His speech, titled “Global Resilience: Protecting Future Generations”, will focus on the importance of strategic foresight and international cooperation in shielding future generations from the threats of disasters and crises.

The first thematic track, Global Capabilities, will be opened by Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at NCEMA, with an address titled “Unlocking the Future”.

Following that, Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations – Azerbaijan, will deliver a keynote titled “Building Resilient Systems: Strengthening Global Cooperation for Crisis Preparedness”, highlighting the need for integrated international systems to tackle unprecedented emergencies.

Fabio Ciciliano, Head of Italy’s National Civil Protection Department, will give a lecture titled “Perils to Harmony: A Community-Centric Approach”, underlining the importance of community involvement in emergency preparedness and resilience building.

Carlos Torres Vidal, Director of the Incident and Emergency Centre at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will conclude the segment with a lecture titled “Connecting Global Capabilities: A United Front”, focused on coordinating global resources to confront common threats. This will be followed by a joint panel discussion with all speakers.

The Bridging Potential theme will commence with an opening address by Fahed Buti Al Muhairi, Theme Director, who will discuss pathways to foster integration and cross-sector collaboration.

This will be followed by a lecture by Pete Gaynor, Former Director of FEMA, titled “Empowering Global Cooperation: Challenges and Opportunities”, where he will discuss exceptional crisis leadership and the urgency of cross-sector alliances.

Kilian Kleinschmidt, an expert in humanitarian and development affairs, will present “From Crisis to Opportunities”, illustrating how humanitarian emergencies can evolve into opportunities for sustainable progress.

The final session of the track will feature a motivational talk by Lars Sudmann, a global leadership and change expert, under the title “Breaking Barriers for a Better Tomorrow”, highlighting strategic leadership in times of crisis.

On the second day, high-level discussions will explore the third pillar, Managing Uncertainty, which will focus on advanced strategies for dealing with emerging risks in a complex global environment, proactive risk forecasting, and the role of AI and data-driven systems in rapid decision-making. The fourth pillar, Adaptive Economy, will address innovative strategies for navigating future crises and explore opportunities for enhancing international economic cooperation in crisis contexts.

Across the two days, the Summit will feature six core workshops designed to equip participants with advanced crisis and emergency management skills. Topics include Institutional Leadership in Crisis Response, Developing Effective Crisis Management Strategies, Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Decision-Making, AI Applications in Risk Management, The UAE’s National Preparedness Model “Secrets of the UAE’s Readiness,” and Emerging Technologies in Emergency Management.

Running in parallel with the Summit, NCEMA will host two key exhibitions, namely the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and AI-powered emergency response tools. The Generation Readiness Exhibition, which promotes public awareness and community preparedness, especially among youth.

NCEMA invites stakeholders, experts, and the public to register and participate through the official summit website: www.wcems.ae

