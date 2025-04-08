World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 (WCEMS) opened today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor.

The two-day summit is being held under the theme “Together Towards Building Global Resilience,” with broad international participation from an elite group of leaders, experts and decision-makers.

Running alongside the summit are two main exhibitions: the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition, which showcases cutting-edge innovations and AI-powered emergency response tools, and the Generation Readiness Exhibition, which promotes public awareness and community preparedness, particularly among youth.

