World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, international cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025, which began today in Abu Dhabi, provides a comprehensive framework for addressing global challenges, serveing as a platform for fostering international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the development of proactive solutions in crisis and disaster management.

Dr. Abdullah Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center (ADCMC), told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit that the event presents integrated strategies combining innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, effective policies, and international partnerships.

He described the summit as a vital platform bringing together specialists from government bodies, international organisations, and key stakeholders to advance global collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field.

He added, “Through our strategic partnership with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, we aim to reinforce our leading position in crisis management at both the regional and international levels. The summit is an opportunity to highlight the centre’s pivotal role in enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness for emerging challenges by adopting the latest technologies and integrated strategies. It also allows us to showcase our Crisis Management System and innovative technological solutions that elevate emergency response and management efficiency.

He noted that the centre seeks to develop cooperation with regional and international partners, as well as strengthen collaboration with local and global media, recognising the media’s vital role in raising public awareness and promoting transparency during crisis situations.

Al Dhaheri also highlighted the Crisis Management System being showcased by the authority during the summit. As one of the most advanced digital tools in the field, the system is designed with cutting-edge technology to enable stakeholders to manage all stages of crises – from prevention and preparedness, to rapid response and recovery – ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and coordination.

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre is committed to harnessing modern technologies and artificial intelligence applications in emergency management. This contributes to the overall enhancement of the emirate’s emergency and disaster response framework, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership, which prioritises innovation and digital transformation.

He added that the integration of technology and artificial intelligence into emergency management is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, positioning the emirate as a global hub for innovation and technology.