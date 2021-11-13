World Diabetes Day: SEHA provides world-class preventative services for patients with diabetes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) Ahead of World Diabetes Day, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is reminding the public of its leading facilities and services for diabetes, that are in line with the highest international standards.

Across its network, SEHA regularly supports patients – children and adults - who have diabetes and help them through comprehensive treatment plans that allow them to lead healthy and stable lives.

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services conducts preventive examinations for its patients periodically in line with the standards of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health. The services are offered through the "Our Medical Home" program, where the family doctor is responsible for following up the periodic examinations of the patients.

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services have developed an integrated system of performance indicators that include the percentages of periodic examinations in addition to the percentage of patients controlling their chronic diseases.

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services provides the latest technologies for the treatment of diabetic patients, including the Sudoscan examination which shows neuropathic abnormalities and complications within 3 minutes and without any pain.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s (SKMC) Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology offers the latest treatment methods for all types of diabetes-related diseases and their complications. The center provides footcare for diabetics, insulin treatments, and blood pressure monitoring. The center also provides preventive treatments to reduce the risk of complications as well as educational support about diabetes, and how to maintain a relatively normal lifestyle while living with the condition.

The Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic at Tawam Hospital provides the latest diagnostic technologies and devices for the treatment of diabetes in adults, children and pregnant women.

At Corniche Hospital, as part of their antenatal care, pregnant women are checked for gestational diabetes and are closely monitored by the multidisciplinary medical team of experts including obstetricians, gestational diabetes specialists, and fetal medicine specialists.

Dr. Soha Saeed, consultant and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Corniche Hospital, said: "Corniche Hospital uses the latest blood glucose meters, which is applied to the mother’s arm, and automatically measures and records blood glucose levels for a whole week while she is at her home. Based on the readings, a tailored management plan is developed to control the mother’s blood sugar, and to monitor the pregnancy on an ongoing basis, ensuring a healthy fetus and pregnancy."

In Al Dhafra Hospitals, comprehensive healthcare is provided to diabetic patients, using the latest technologies, and by developing a treatment plan according to the highest international standards. The medical services also consider the patient’s condition, while ensuring the stability of his condition, and preventing complications.

Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Rahman Al-Hussein, an internal medicine specialist at Madinat Zayed Hospital, affiliate of Al Dhafra Hospitals, said: "Patients with diabetes should pay attention to their health condition, especially the feet, as diabetic foot syndrome (DFD) is one of the most common complications that diabetic patients suffer from. DFD can often develop from a simple inconvenience to complicated debilitations."

He added: "There are three main factors that affect the feet of diabetic patients, the first of which is the lack of blood circulation in the main arteries of the feet; the second factor is diabetic neuropathy as a result of the peripheral nervous system being affected; and the third factor is that infections that occur as a result of all the previous factors."

World Diabetes Day on 14th November provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue and what needs to be done, collectively and individually, for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.