World Economic Forum’s Founder visits Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held a meeting attended by a high-level delegation that included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and Mirek Dusek, Deputy Head of Centre for Regional and Geopolitical Affairs, WEF.

Al Hashemy welcomed Professor Schwab and his team to Expo 2020 Dubai, congratulating him on the 50th anniversary of establishing the WEF. He commended the WEF’s efforts in promoting dialogue among nations, building bridges of communication, and developing solutions to major challenges facing humanity through science, dialogue and joint humanitarian action. Al Hashemy also stressed that the WEF’s directions converge with the humanitarian message of the UAE and its pivotal role in key global issues.

For his part, Professor Schwab congratulated Al Hashemy on the success of Expo 2020 and the momentum it is gaining globally. He praised the creative design of its 200 pavilions which host 192 participating countries, and its one-of-a-kind activities and events. He hailed the UAE’s efforts in hosting the world’s greatest event and its distinct management of all the events and activities it features.

Prof. Schwab further stated that the strong relations between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum date back to the early beginnings of the WEF and their long-standing partnership. He stressed the WEF’s keenness to promote this partnership and take it to new heights.

The meeting comes as part of Prof. Schwab’s visit to the UAE to participate in the Great Narrative Meeting, jointly organized by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum on 11-12 November. The meeting brings together global thought leaders, top thinkers, innovators and futurists to exchange views and develop long-term perspectives that can help guide the creation of a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for all.

After his meeting with Al Hashemy, Prof. Schwab visited Expo 2020 Dubai, where he explored the three main districts: Sustainability (Terra), Mobility and Opportunity.

He was briefed on the latest applicable concepts of sustainability, and listened to a detailed explanation on the plans to transform the vast Expo site, spanning 4.38 million square kilometers, to a sustainable, human-centered smart city; District 2020. The new city will retain more than 80% of the infrastructure and facilities used in Expo 2020.

He also visited the UAE pavilion, designed in the shape of a falcon in flight, and went through its various sections and distinguished exhibits that introduce the UAE's rich history, culture and values. The UAE pavilion narrates the country’s relentless march towards promoting humanitarian work and consolidating the values ​​of peace, justice and respect for others; calling upon the world to effectively communicate and connect at the humanitarian level. It further presents the values of Emiratis, who embrace hospitality, co-existence and tolerance as core values.

Prof. Schwab also visited the Swiss Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, where he was briefed on the unique experience offered by the pavilion, showcasing Switzerland’s stunning nature and the captivating Swiss Alps through the exceptional "Sea of Fog" experience offered to its visitors. It also featured the "Innovative Switzerland" experience, which presents the most innovative Swiss projects and global achievements in the fields of technology, education, sustainability, among others.

In April 2016, Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and was also the first country to reveal its pavilion blueprint to the world. This goes in line with the country’s keenness to participate in all the international Expo exhibitions.

Prof. Schwab concluded his visit, hailing the experience of Expo 2020 Dubai, and the UAE’s leading regional and global excellence in achieving the best for its people and the world. He stressed the importance and deep meaning conveyed by the UAE’s organizing and hosting of this global gathering at such an exceptional time, as countries and societies are struggling to recover, economically and socially, from the repercussions of the global pandemic.