World Energy Congress 2019 Opens In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, kicked off in Abu Dhabi today, gathering ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and industry practitioners from 150 countries to explore new energy futures, critical innovation areas, and new strategies.

Under the theme "Energy for Prosperity", the Energy Congress leads delegates through a four-day interactive programme designed to address the most critical issues facing the global energy industry today.

The event, which runs from 9th-12th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is the world’s premier energy gathering, offering a unique opportunity for participants to better understand energy issues and solutions from a global perspective.

This year’s Congress will feature 80 panel discussions - focusing on the entire energy spectrum - including oil and gas, electricity, development of clean coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy, among others.

