World Energy Council Collaborates With EY On Energy Innovation At Abu Dhabi's World Energy Congress

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The World Energy Council has announced its collaboration with Ernst & Young,EY, a multinational professional services firm, on the topic of innovation in energy.

EY will be the platinum sponsor of the 24th World Energy Congress, to be held between 9th and 12th September 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

The firm will play an integral role by offering insight and thought leadership on the issues faced by the industry.

Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee, said, "We are extremely delighted to have EY on board for the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. EY has established itself as a thought-leader in the energy market due to their large and knowledgeable global team of professionals, who have extensive experience in the industry.

Christoph Frei, Secretary General and CEO, World Energy Council, said, "The Council and EY will work together to shape actionable insights that will inform energy leaders about how innovation and emerging technologies contribute to the transformation of the energy sector."

Benoit Laclau, EY Global Energy Leader, said, "The energy system of the future will be vastly different from that of today, so it is imperative that the energy industry embraces innovation and explores new technologies. We look forward to sharing our insights and solutions, so energy companies and governments around the world can benefit from this new energy world."

Under the theme 'Energy for Prosperity', the Congress will be a global leadership forum that defines the strategy for a collaborative, sustainable and innovative energy future that enables societal, commercial and community prosperity.

