World faces 'pandemic of misinformation', says Prime Minister of Egypt

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The Arab region and the rest of the world are faced with a "pandemic of misinformation, fake news and hate speech" that need to be combated through the community’s collective efforts, the Prime Minister of Egypt said in his keynote address at the Arab Media Forum.

The Forum held virtually today was attended remotely by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly further stated some media outlets spread misinformation intentionally or unintentionally and the social media is a fertile platform for this information to spread. "Combating this kind of pandemic requires a collective effort to disseminate accurate facts. It also requires an enhancement of the overall media system," he added.

In his keynote address, he spoke about the role of media in building modern societies and creating a better future.

He highlighted the key role played by the media in protecting a nation and combating the dangers and threats they face, both internally and externally.

Dr. Madbouly said the world has become a small ‘electronic village’ as a result of the information and communication revolution. The media has played a highly influential role in the political process and the relationship between states and their societies.

He underscored the role of media in combating key challenges facing the region including terrorism and extremism.

He shared examples of how the media in Egypt has addressed several challenges facing the country and debunked rumours and fake news related to these issues.

He praised the media for their efforts to highlight the dangers of terrorism and protect youth from harmful influences.

Highlighting the important role of media in combating extremist ideologies by promoting a moderate ideology, Dr. Madbouly said the current digital revolution has given it more opportunities to expand their role while also widening their reach.

The Prime Minister of Egypt also touched on the opportunities and challenges brought about by technological developments and the misuse of technologies. He said many terrorist groups have exploited digital media platforms to promote their discourses. It is crucial to combat these groups and their malicious objectives, which aim to undermine the safety, stability and progress of nations.

In his keynote address, Dr. Madbouly also discussed the importance of the human element in achieving excellence stressing that technology alone is not enough to create a powerful media. "Human creativity and innovation are crucial pillars in achieving excellence in the industry," he said.

Concluding his speech, he shared his perspective on the media’s responsibilities in the next phase including developing programmes targeted at the youth that explain the importance of patriotism. The media must promote positivity and raise awareness on the importance of knowledge and education among the youth. Media organisations must also keep pace with technological advancements and use them for the benefit of Arab citizens.

Held under the theme ‘Arab Media: The Future is Digital’, the 19th edition of the Arab Media Forum saw more than 10,000 people tune in to the Forum’s sessions, which were broadcast live on a special platform set up for the Forum and through the live feature on DPC’s official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. The Arab Journalism Award ceremony, which honoured 11 outstanding journalists in the Arab world, was also broadcast live.

The largest gathering of media industry stakeholders in the region, the annual Arab Media Forum has provided a platform over the last two decades to discuss ideas and solutions for enhancing the progress and prosperity of the region.