World-famous Wellness Experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy Inspire Entrepreneurs At SEF 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 12:15 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The first day of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 (SEF 2025) offered attendees a diverse agenda including two talks from world-famous wellness experts providing a blend of inspiration and human potential. These talks, ‘The Resilience of Ice’ featuring Wim Hof; and ‘Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges’ with Dr. Amy Cuddy, proved that successful entrepreneurship is equally about mastering the mind and body.
“The Iceman” Hof screened videos of him submerged in icy waters, climbing snow-capped mountains in nothing but shorts, and explained how his methods; combining powerful breathing techniques, cold therapy, and mental focus; can unlock the fullest human potential. “The cold is your warm friend,” he quipped. He also shared personal stories of overcoming grief and hardship after losing his wife to depression, using the cold as a metaphor for life’s challenges. “When you face the ice, you face yourself,” he said. “It teaches you to stay calm, to breathe, and to trust your body’s innate ability to adapt and heal.”
Hof emphasised that true power comes from feeling, not just thinking. “It took me years to move from my head to my heart,” he said. “The strongest power in the universe is love. And there’s nothing I cannot overcome because the soul has no fear!”
Hof believes inflammation is the root of disease and has found ways to combat it by connecting consciously with pain. “Go to nature. Go to your inner nature. You’ll find an immune system that can handle it all,” he urged.
“Bring disease down to ‘at ease.’ Don’t go into the mind. Go into the heart.”
If Wim Hof’s talk was about building one’s self up by conquering external extremities, Dr. Amy Cuddy’s session focused on mastering the internal ones, on overcoming self-doubt and embracing personal power.
Cuddy introduced a distinction between ‘social power’ and ‘personal power’, describing social power as control over others, resources, or status. “Personal power, on the other hand, is infinite. It’s the power to act with intention, and show up authentically,” she stated.
“When people feel powerful, their body language becomes expansive,” she said, demonstrating by stretching her arms wide. “Think about how athletes celebrate victory—they open up, they take up space. But when people feel powerless, they contract, they make themselves smaller. This isn’t something we’re taught; it’s built into us.”
Cuddy concluded with a powerful insight: “Trust is the conduit of presence.” When we trust ourselves; our abilities, our values, our authenticity; we can show up fully in any situation. This trust allows us to approach challenges with excitement, execute with calm confidence, and leave with satisfaction, rather than regret, this is especially relevant to entrepreneurs who are faced with stressful situations.”
Together, these sessions set the tone for SEF 2025, reminding attendees that entrepreneurship is as much about inner growth as it is about external success.
Recent Stories
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20256 minutes ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma Raducanu meets Marke ..36 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entrepreneurs1 hour ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed Universit ..2 hours ago
-
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields2 hours ago
-
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain2 hours ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra3 hours ago
-
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction3 hours ago
-
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf of Suez3 hours ago
-
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Strengthen Sanction Effe ..3 hours ago
-
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday4 hours ago