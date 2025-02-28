World First: UAE Employs AI-driven Drones For Ramadan Moon Sighting
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The UAE Council for Fatwa is set to sight the crescent marking the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan using AI-powered drones in a world first.
The groundbreaking initiative showcases the UAE’s leadership in adopting innovative technological solutions, the Council said in a statement.
The use of AI-powered drones extends the concept of direct visual observation, which remains the Primary method for confirming the sighting of the crescent moon, following the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) saying, “Do not fast unless you see the crescent (of Ramadan), and do not give up fasting till you see the crescent (of Shawwal), but if the sky is overcast (if you cannot see it), then act on estimation.
”
This method will complement traditional naked eyesighting accounts and advanced astronomical observatories across the country, which are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure precise moon sighting.
The initiative is carried out in coordination with national institutions, specialised research centres, and astronomical observatories to enhance the accuracy and reliability of the crescent moon sighting.
Recent Stories
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Power of Education: Shaping minds, strengthening communities in UAE5 minutes ago
-
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon20 minutes ago
-
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting innovation1 hour ago
-
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovative Government Entity� ..1 hour ago
-
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team2 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan2 hours ago
-
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 20242 hours ago
-
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students3 hours ago
-
China's lithium battery, photovoltaic industries post double-digit growth in 20243 hours ago
-
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future3 hours ago
-
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan3 hours ago