World following UAE’s journey of success that began 50 years ago

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The world is following the journey of success of the UAE that began some 50 years ago, started by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, from the heart of the desert, making the country a regional and international model to follow.

Since the start of their journey, the Emirati people turned their dreams into reality when they announced the Union on 2nd December, 1971, initiating an era of building since the country’s establishment.

Emirati citizen Rashid Mohammed Al Mazrouei, who is 75 years old, remembers the tough beginning, when the desert was just quicksand surrounded by mystery, amidst the scarcity of water and the difficulty of cultivating agriculture.

"In the beginning, cultivating the desert was just a dream, mainly due to the scarcity of water, tough climate conditions, the nature of the soil and high levels of salinity," he said.

"However, because to the efforts of Sheikh Zayed, the greenery began to increase little by little until the UAE became a leading country in palm tree agriculture, containing 40 million palm trees with an estimated crop value of nearly AED2 billion," he added.

Al Mazrouei spoke about the migration of many Emiratis to neighbouring countries to find job opportunities, adding that today, the UAE now hosts Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Arab and foreign investments, and over 200 nationalities are living in the country due to its safe and stable living conditions.

The UAE is on the list of the top countries that attract labour, according to a study recently published on the dreams and ambitions of the Arab youth.

The vision and constant support of the UAE’s leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, helped accomplish numerous achievements that have made the UAE a leading country according to global indexes.

These key achievements include the leadership's success in the space sector through the National Space Programme and the establishments of the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. A dream of Sheikh Zayed from 50 years ago became a reality last year when the International Space Station, ISS, received the first Emirati astronaut.

In 2020, with the launch of the "Hope Probe" to Mars, the UAE joined the list of the 9 countries to travel to the red planet.

The hope, which began with the establishment of an economically strong country, is now a reality as the UAE is ranked 17th among the world’s 20 largest economies. Since its establishment in 1971, the UAE has become a leading financial and business centre.

Today, the UAE has nearly 10 million internet users, making it the leading Arab country and one of the world’s leading countries in terms of internet usage.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE ranks first in the Arab region in terms of economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic.