World Food Programme Assists Over 330,000 In Gaza Since Ceasefire
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 12:30 AM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) has successfully delivered food assistance to over 330,000 people in Gaza during the first week of the ceasefire.
The aid included food parcels, hot meals, and cash assistance for families severely affected by the conflict.
Antoine Renard, WFP Country Director for Palestine, stated that the first week of the ceasefire has brought hope, though it is still too early to be certain of sustained progress, urging efforts to maintain the current momentum.
In a statement issued in Geneva, the WFP confirmed the delivery of approximately 10,130 metric tonnes of food to Gaza since the ceasefire, using all available corridors from Egypt, Jordan, and Israel.
The WFP aims to reach one million people each month over the next three months if the ceasefire holds and has pre-positioned sufficient food supplies along the borders.
