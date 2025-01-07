Open Menu

World Food Programme Condemns Israeli Attack On Aid Convoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 10:45 AM

World Food Programme condemns Israeli attack on aid convoy

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The World food Programme (WFP) has strongly condemned the Israeli shooting of its aid convoy near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, putting the lives of its staff at tremendous risk and leaving the vehicles immobilised.

In a statement, the WFP condemned “the horrifying incident”, saying, “The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli authorities. At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles.”

The WFP urged all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, safeguard civilian lives, and ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

