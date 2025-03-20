World Franchise Council Recognises Emirates Franchise As Approved Entity
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Franchise Association has been officially recognised by the World Franchise Council (WFC) as the approved Franchise Association in the UAE. This achievement strengthens its global partnerships and reinforces its role in the franchising sector.
The acknowledgement follows the Franchise’s participation in the WFC’s annual meeting in Mérida, Mexico, which convened representatives from 25 countries to exchange expertise and review global best practices in franchising.
Noor Al Tamimi, board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise, said, “This recognition by the World Franchise Council reflects our organisation’s commitment to actively contributing to the development of the franchise sector locally and globally. It also highlights our efforts to raise awareness on the sector’s innovative and sustainable potential while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and young investors in the UAE to explore promising projects.”
She emphasised the Franchise’s role in driving economic diversification and expanding the UAE’s business ecosystem by providing tailored services, strategic guidance, and consultations for entrepreneurs, startups, and investors while supporting the growth of local brands.
It also connects franchisors and franchisees, promotes best practices, and encourages innovation to strengthen the national economy.
The Emirates Franchise’s Board of Directors comprises representatives from all seven emirates, including Noor Al Tamimi, ADCCI’s Board member and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise; Maher Al Aleeli, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vice President of the Emirates Franchise; Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Board Member of the Emirates Franchise; Ammar Al Aleeli, Director-General of Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association; Aref Khalifa Al Mizki, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and Board Member of the Association; Sultan Jemei Al-Hindassi, General Director of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association; and Mr Saleh Abdullah Lootah, General Director - Al Islami Foods Company, Board Member of the Association and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Association.
