World Free Zones Organisation takes its 6th Annual International Conference online

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The World Free Zones Organisation, World FZO, is taking its sixth Annual International Conference, AICE, online by making the five panel discussions of the event’s plenary sessions available around the world as edited videos under the theme, "Value Creation in Free Zones – Linking Stakeholders Together".

The AICE is the year’s single most important global forum for free zone stakeholders. This year, the event is the first global conference to go online from Dubai, featuring world-class calibre experts, academics, and senior policy-makers as they come together to examine the most effective solutions that free zones can access in the face of new challenges in a rapidly changing industry landscape.

Dr. Mohamed Alzarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, said, "More than ever before, the World FZO has enhanced the way it serves the needs of its members and stakeholders by making the key content of its annual event available online as a collection of carefully crafted videos for everyone to access."

Each of the five plenary sessions of the event will be available online by 30th April, 2020, as streaming videos with free registration. These panel discussions will bring together over 20 expert speakers on key topics, including public-private collaborations, sustainability strategies, the role of incentives and regulation, as well as the balance between infrastructure and manpower investments in free zones.

Key questions will address practical issues facing free zones and their stakeholders, with each panellist providing specific views and recommendations over each topic. Standalone videos of each speaker will also be featured for a more detailed angle on their individual views and insights. Overall, over 30 different videos will be accessible through the World FZO website.

Some of the panellists and feature speakers include Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General, UNCTAD; Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria; Sinisa Mali, Serbia's Minister of Finance, and Hamad Buamim, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, along with many others. The latest reports from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the World Customs Organisation will also be examined. Representatives from the International Labour Organisation, the World Bank, and other large multilateral organisations will be prominently featured as well.

Speakers will also give their opinions on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions on the free zone business in different industries across the world.