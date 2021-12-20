World Future Energy Summit 2022 to focus on business of future energy and sustainability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The World Future Energy Summit is set to bring together industry leaders from around the world to showcase their technologies and innovations at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 17th to 19th January 2022.

The event will provide unparalleled business, networking and knowledge exchange opportunities throughout Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, according to organisers.

Organised by RX middle East and hosted by Masdar, the 14th annual event will explore themes of sustainability and the global transition to clean energy at the exhibition, showcase technologies and innovations from around the world, and host industry forums discussing the latest trends and best practice.

The Summit will host 11 country pavilions that feature innovative clean energy and sustainability technologies and connect emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with technology players across Europe, North America, and Asia. These pavilions are from Japan, Germany, China, Nigeria, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Korea, France, India, and Switzerland.

Further enhancing business networking at the event, the Sustainability Business Connect Programme is an unparalleled match-making platform that will connect buyers with global technology providers and accelerate the development of projects at the World Future Energy Summit.

At the previous event, the platform hosted over 200 qualified buyers and facilitated more than 2,800 business meetings.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, said, "Our annual participation at the World Future Energy Summit is a great opportunity to provide high-quality solar trackers to key projects across the region. The event helps us explore exciting new partnership and business opportunities that help optimise cost, quality and project.

Ali Qundil, Regional Sales Director Middle East of Andritz, said, "The summit provides Andritz a platform to meet current and new customers and we look forward to showcasing our latest technologies for Water solutions at the event. We are particularly enthused by the public-private partnership approach adopted by Middle East governments and expect many more projects to be announced to address increasing water demand due to population rise and climate change."

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said, "The summit provides the perfect platform for technology and innovation providers from across the world to meet and do business with the Middle East’s powerful investors and influential projects owners. The event provides unparalleled networking opportunities, thought-provoking forum sessions and opportunities to develop new business partnerships."