World Future Energy Summit 2025 Exceeds Expectations, Says Leen AlSebai
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Leen AlSebai, Head of the World Future Energy Summit and General Manager of RX middle East, said that the 17th edition of the summit, which concludes its activities today, has witnessed exceptional success, surpassing expectations.
According to initial indicators, the summit saw an 11% increase in attendance compared to projections and also compared to the exceptional edition of 2023.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the final day of the summit, AlSebai explained that this achievement reflects the growing global interest in innovation and sustainability, enhancing the summit's position as a leading platform in the energy and climate sectors.
AlSebai pointed out that this year's summit attracted extensive participation from international pavilions, with 11 international pavilions from around the world. There was a 40% increase in the number of exhibitors, representing over 60 countries.
She also added that the exhibition area was expanded to 35,000 square metres, providing an ideal platform to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in energy and sustainability fields.
She noted, “One of the summit's most notable features this year was the remarkable female representation in the conferences and associated events. The summit hosted over 350 speakers from leadership figures, with 40% of them being women, which represents a significant achievement in a traditionally male-dominated sector facing gender imbalance.”
The Head of the World Future Energy Summit described the summit as a "vibrant event," noting the wide and active participation from exhibitors, visitors, and participants.
She emphasised that the summit served as a comprehensive platform that brought together advanced technological showcases, intellectual discussions, and investment opportunities, contributing to maximising benefits for all attendees.
