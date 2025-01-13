World Future Energy Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) World Future Energy Summit 2025, the foremost regional event advancing clean energy and sustainability, will open tomorrow at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), hosted by Masdar.

Running until 16th January as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the summit will feature high-level debates, product innovations, and opportunities to help lead the world toward a more sustainable future.

The Summit, which has seen a record-breaking 25 percent year-on-year increase in visitor registrations, is set to be a beacon for global collaboration, innovation, and action with a roster of high-level ministerial and energy policymakers ready to outline their pathways to energy transition and circular economies.

Held in a region committed to energy transformation where alternatives such as solar are being prioritised, the Summit will gather more than 30,000 attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates from across the globe.

This event will showcase the latest advancements in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, climate tech, circular economy principles, green financing, and sustainable cities.

Serving as a platform for thought leadership and innovation, the high-profile speaker platform will include a trio of representatives from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure: Sharif Alolama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Abdelmuti Ahmed Murad, Head of Energy Strategies and Policies Division, and Ahmad AlShamsi, Mechanical Engineer, Water Resources Department.

Other speakers include; Heiko Seitz, Global & middle East eMobility Leader, PwC; Fadi Comair, Director of EEWRC, Chair and Vice Chair of UNESCO; Nadia Rouchdy, Head of Climate, Emirates Nature – WWF; and Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director, Greenpeace.

This year’s agenda places a strong emphasis on the transformative potential of AI, with sessions exploring its potential in enhancing efficiencies, supply security, and reducing emissions across energy, climate-induced challenges, water and waste management, and sustainable cities – including harnessing real-time AI for seamless urban traffic management.

Presentations include a pioneering case study of autonomous drilling operations that saved US$500 million and cut one million tonnes of CO2 in 2023. There will be leading-edge insights on cognitive buildings and integrating AI into urban management systems for seamless, sustainable living, as well as innovations such as real-time route optimisation for waste collection fleets.

The conference will feature seven vertical conference streams that combined will drill into the entire energy eco-system and give visitors, delegates, and exhibitors in-depth insights into the latest developments impacting Solar & Clean Energy, Water, EcoWASTE, Sustainable Cities, Green Finance, eMobility, and Pathways to 1.5 °C sectors.

World Future Energy Summit 2025 will be replete with interactive exhibits and networking opportunities, with more than 400 exhibitors presenting groundbreaking solutions in solar, eMobility, clean energy, water, and waste management.