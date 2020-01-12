World Future Energy Summit opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) The World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi opens tomorrow, with 33,500 attendees expected from 170 countries, and 800 specialist exhibitors.

The 2020 edition will be held under the theme, ‘Rethinking Global Consumption, Production, and Investment’, bringing together more than 1,000 delegates and 90 speakers, including music star and philanthropist Akon, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina Wazed, and a host of global innovators.

The four-day event incorporates sustainability initiatives across its operations, ranging from administrative functions such as visitor registration, though to construction materials used in its set-up, and reducing waste from catering services.

World Future Energy Summit is the middle East’s largest future energy and sustainability event. Held annually at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, the 2020 edition includes exhibition and forum programmes across five main pillars: energy, solar, water, waste and smart cities, hosting an unrivalled gathering of top-level government and business leaders.

Registration for visitors and delegates is fully paperless, while badges, lanyards and bags are biodegradable. Onsite, many temporary structures, such as the registration area and Buyers’ Lounge, have been built using sustainable or recycled materials, and carpet from the exhibition will be recycled after the event. To reduce waste going to landfill, segregated recycling bins will be placed in selected areas along the concourse, while ADNEC will not use any plastic in its restaurants, and water dispensers will be installed to reduce use of bottled water.

The event is starting to set an example for best practice, supporting the circular economy through recycling, and acting to remove single-use plastics from the event.

A broad focus on clean energy generation, storage and distribution includes a specific programme for solar, attracting some of the world’s largest buyers and sellers of renewable energy technology. Other pillars provide complete coverage of the sustainable economy, including: water sustainability, offering solutions to the MENA region’s significant water scarcity challenges; EcoWASTE, in partnership with Tadweer, covering sustainable waste management and recycling; and smart cities, which will look at how the latest digital innovation and internet of Things, IoT, technology can help improve quality of life and happiness in the urban environment.

Also held alongside the World Future Energy Summit are the Climate Innovations Exchange, or ‘CLIX’ for short and the Future Sustainability Summit.

CLIX returns for its third edition, hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, providing a marketplace for start-ups to meet with key stakeholders and investors. It will showcase 42 of the world’s most disruptive innovations, selected from 1,402 global submissions from 128 countries, related to the future of energy, food, agriculture and sustainability in space.

The Future Sustainability Summit, which sets the stage for engaging, thought-provoking, high-level discussions on the global sustainability agenda.